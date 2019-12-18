Menu
Det Insp Peter O’Reilly has told media in Coffs Harbour this morning a 28-year-old woman is assisting police with inquiries.
Body of newborn baby found at rural property

Jasmine Minhas
18th Dec 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
A WOMAN, 28, is being questioned by police following the discovery of a deceased newborn baby at a property north of Coffs Harbour.

The baby's body was found by workers just outside a house on Holloways Rd at Sandy Beach just after noon yesterday.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly told the media in Coffs Harbour this morning that a 28-year-old has since been escorted to Coffs Harbour Hospital by detectives where she is undergoing treatment and assisting police with inquiries.

"About 12.45 yesterday police and ambulance were contacted to attend a rural property on Holloways Rd at Sandy Beach. On attendance they discovered the body of a newborn child deceased," Det Insp O'Reilly said.

"A crime scene was established and detectives commenced an investigation with forensic services."

Detective Insp Peter O’Reilly fronted the media outside Coffs Harbour Police Station this morning to confirm police were investigating the death of a newborn baby found at a property north of Coffs Harbour.

Det Insp O'Reilly could not confirm injuries at this stage.

"The post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the age of the child as well as the cause of death."

The coroner will also seek to establish the gender of the baby.

Det Insp O'Reilly added several people were residing at the house at the time, but there were no other children.

The residence was not a place of interest to police prior to the discovery of the body.

"We've worked through a lot of witnesses, and a lot of people have been assisting us as part of the ongoing investigation."

