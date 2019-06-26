Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse.
Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

'Body in freezer' murder accused in court

Navarone Farrell
by
26th Jun 2019 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEAK Crossing man, Bobby Andrew Weaver, charged with murder after body parts were found in a freezer buried in a backyard in Goodna has failed his application for bail.

Weaver, 24, made the application in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with the murder of David Thornton, 58, in April after police dug up remains in his Goodna backyard.

Mr Thornton, a school teacher, had been missing for several weeks before police made the discovery.

More Stories

Show More
bobby andrew weaver brisbane supreme court ipswich murder

Top Stories

    Faces of twin girls, brother killed in harrowing house fire

    premium_icon Faces of twin girls, brother killed in harrowing house fire

    News Police and fire crews have revealed harrowing details of how heroic residents armed with a garden hose managed to save the children’s mother and sister.

    Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    premium_icon Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    Environment The recycling company has cleared up a contentious point

    Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

    Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

    News “I’m shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful.”