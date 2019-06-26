'Body in freezer' murder accused in court

Bobby Weaver, 24, of Peak Crossing, en route to Ipswich watchhouse.

PEAK Crossing man, Bobby Andrew Weaver, charged with murder after body parts were found in a freezer buried in a backyard in Goodna has failed his application for bail.

Weaver, 24, made the application in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with the murder of David Thornton, 58, in April after police dug up remains in his Goodna backyard.

Mr Thornton, a school teacher, had been missing for several weeks before police made the discovery.