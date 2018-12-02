Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was found stuffed inside a wheelie bin at Yeronga
A man was found stuffed inside a wheelie bin at Yeronga
Crime

Body found stuffed in wheelie bin

by Michael Wray
2nd Dec 2018 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the death of a man found last night stuffed inside a wheelie bin in Yeronga.

The Courier-Mail understands the bin was tied shut with shoe laces.

Investigators have not identified the man or the cause of death.

It is believed residents of Yeronga Street had started complaining about a smell coming from the bin and called police, who arrived about 7pm.

The bin was located outside a unit complex.

Police have not released any other information.

crime editors picks police yeronga

Top Stories

    Sunday Fires: Heatwave piling pressure on firefighters

    Sunday Fires: Heatwave piling pressure on firefighters

    Weather Emergency alerts issued as parts of the state continue to burn amid an unprecedented heatwave.

    Doctor's urgent heat warning as Ipswich heads for 39C

    Doctor's urgent heat warning as Ipswich heads for 39C

    Health Heatwaves claim more than 50 lives a year across Australia each year

    Settlers contribute to wealth of the Ipswich region

    premium_icon Settlers contribute to wealth of the Ipswich region

    People and Places Industry brings many opportunities

    Don't miss the festive fun at Civic Centre

    premium_icon Don't miss the festive fun at Civic Centre

    People and Places It's one of life's many pleasures, say its many cast members

    Local Partners