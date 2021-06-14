Body found on popular walking trail
A body has been found on a popular walking trail in Western Australia’s south.
Police arrived at the scene in Margaret River on Monday morning and cordoned off the area.
“Around 7.30am a deceased person was located near the Bussell Highway in Margaret River,” police said in a statement.
“Preliminary inquiries are being conducted and at this time we have no other information to release.”
Police reportedly found a four-wheel drive nearby, according to The West Australian.
