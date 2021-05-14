Body found on Mackay’s Harbour Beach
A body has been found washed ashore at Mackay's Harbour Beach early Friday morning.
Police were called to the area off East Point Drive near Mulherin Park about 6.45am with reports of a body on the beach.
A police spokesman said initial investigations indicate the death was not suspicious.
Scenes of Crime officers and Criminal Investigation Branch detectives were called to the area, arriving on scene after 7.30am.
They remain on scene.
Queensland Ambulance paramedics were seen leaving the area shortly after 7am.
A group of people were heard crying near the park shortly after arriving in the area.
Investigations are continuing.
If you or someone you know needs help, it is available. Phone:
Lifeline: 131114
Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636
SANE Australia: 1800 18 7263
Subscriber benefits:
How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription