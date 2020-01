DETECTIVES have declared a crime scene in Logan after a person's body was located this morning.

Police received a call around 8:45am stating a body had been found near Kingston Rd in Waterford West.

#BREAKING: A major investigation is underway after a body was found beside a road at Waterford West @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/pUewBRKddo — Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) January 24, 2020

Officers remain on scene to determine the cause of death.

More to come.