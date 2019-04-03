Menu
Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.
Crime

Man extradited over body found in freezer

by Greg Stolz
3rd Apr 2019 9:48 AM
A MAN has been extradited to Queensland over the alleged "body in the freezer" murder of a former Brisbane high school teacher.

Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna, south of Brisbane.

Police excavated the property after a witness reported seeing someone burying two fridges at the Goodna residence last week.

Mr Thornton, 58, was reported missing last month but neighbours said they had not seen him since January.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, who police alleged knew Mr Thornton, was arrested at Byron Bay on Tuesday.

He faced an extradition hearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today via video link from the police cells.

Bearded and wearing a blue flannel shirt, Weaver sat with his hands clasped, showing no emotion.

Weaver's lawyer did not oppose the extradition application and he was remanded into the custody of Queensland detectives.

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court later today.

 

Police remove a chest freezer from a crime scene at Parker St Goodna. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Police remove a chest freezer from a crime scene at Parker St Goodna. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh

