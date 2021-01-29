Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Body found in creek near Darwin

by Sarah Matthews
29th Jan 2021 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been found in a creek bed in one of Darwin's northern suburbs.

Around 7pm last night, police were called to a location in Lyons where the body of a deceased person was found submerged in a small creek.

A crime scene has been established and detectives and forensics will attend this morning.

The age and gender of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said a group of young people found the body and alerted police.

 

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Body found in creek near Darwin

More Stories

body creek darwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stunning cafe crowned Ipswich’s best

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stunning cafe crowned Ipswich’s best

        Business The popular venue is set to reintroduce weekend trading in coming months.

        $195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

        Premium Content $195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

        Property The release includes blocks of land starting from 336sqm in size.

        Man charged after alleged armed robbery with iron bar

        Premium Content Man charged after alleged armed robbery with iron bar

        Crime While fleeing the shop, he allegedly hit a 59-year-old man across the arm with the...

        PREVIEW: Circus stars vow to leave crowds speechless

        Premium Content PREVIEW: Circus stars vow to leave crowds speechless

        Whats On High-flying acts are set to have families on the edge of their seats over the next...