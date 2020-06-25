Menu
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Hanlon Park at Stones Corner on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied
Body found in Brisbane park

by Shiloh Payne
25th Jun 2020 8:57 AM
A BODY has been found at a Brisbane park this morning.

Police are on scene at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner after a body was found before 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigators were on scene, but were yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Stones Corner resident said she came to see what was going on after she received a phone call from her husband.

"My husband was going to work and he called me and said 'get out of bed,'" she said.

"The park is near my apartment, and it's got a creek going through it."

"There's some cop cars and a body under a sheet."

She said there were four police officers and forensic investigators at the park.

 

