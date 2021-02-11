Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
News

Body discovered washed up on NT beach

by Denise Cahill
11th Feb 2021 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach.

News Corp Australia understands the man's body was discovered outside the Darwin Surf Club.

Police have confirmed a man's body, which rests below the high tide mark, has been found on the beach.

Officers have blocked off access to the beach.

Emergency services personnel are yet to determine the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were notified just after 7am this morning and are still on scene setting up a crime scene.

Currently the Casuarina Beach is closed in the area around the Surf Life Saving Club.


Originally published as Body discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences – designed to bring young offenders face-to face with their victims – have been abandoned over the past three years.

        • 11th Feb 2021 9:15 AM
        REVEALED: New playground coming based on community feedback

        Premium Content REVEALED: New playground coming based on community feedback

        Community A new local playground in Toogoolawah will tick the boxes from community feedback...

        • 11th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 178 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 178 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Stepfather jailed over rape of eight-year-old girl

        Premium Content Stepfather jailed over rape of eight-year-old girl

        News An Ipswich jury heard how a little girl’s stepfather threatened to punch her during...