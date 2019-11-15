Body and mind for a healthy lifestyle

AN IPSWICH health and fitness expert has spoken out exercise’s effects on mental health.

Neil Moore, from 12RND Fitness, Flinders View, who was voted Ipswich’s favourite personal trainer in a QT poll struggled with depression and being overweight before discovering a passion for fitness.

“A lot of people go straight to the doctor and get put on medication, there’s a lot of different types of medication and it doesn’t work for everyone,” he said.

“If they haven’t tried exercise before, it could be something they’re missing. There might be a gap in knowledge with mental health in Ipswich, people don’t understand how exercise can help them.”

He also advised people to start of slow and change their environment.

“The easiest thing you can do is get out and go for a walk, if you get outside you get out of the environment you’re in, you’re out in the fresh air, you walk for 10 minutes, 20 minutes, half an hour,” Mr Moore said.

“If you get used to that you can walk longer or faster or start jogging and add some extra exercises, some simple thing like push-ups, squats or ab exercises like sit-ups.”

For those looking to step up to the next level, Mr Moore recommends completely exhausting the body.

“When you have pent up energy and exhausted yourself you’ll feel a lot calmer and more relaxed, ” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.