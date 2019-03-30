Menu
Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island where the bodies of two boys have been found. File picture
Breaking

Bodies found at Fraser Island lake

by Chris Clarke
30th Mar 2019 10:26 AM
THE bodies of two children have been found in Fraser Island's iconic Lake McKenzie this morning.

The children are believed to be boys.

More to come

