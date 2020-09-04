Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The dog was brought to Fraser Island, where the animals are not allowed.
The dog was brought to Fraser Island, where the animals are not allowed.
News

Boatie busted bringing banned animal onto Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
4th Sep 2020 10:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BOATIE, who smuggled his dog onto Fraser Island this week, has been hit with a fine.

In separate incidents, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers issued on-the-spot fines of $133.45 to a person who took a cat into the Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area and to a boatie who took his dog onto the Fraser Island foreshore.

QPWS Senior Ranger Col Lawton said the fines for the cat at Inskip was issued on August 31 and the fine for the boatie who brought the dog on K'gari was issued on August 30.

He said the fines served as a reminder to visitors that domesticated animals were not permitted in Queensland's national parks.

Pets, he said, were 'incompatible' with the natural values of park.

Dogs and cats were naturally inquisitive about open spaces and their presence and scent are enough to cause native animals stress.

They could also become lost or hurt if they wandered off in a national park or chased native animals and could also carry disease that could impact wildlife including the island's dingo population.

Mr Lawton said the only dogs permitted in national parks were certified assistance dogs.

"Certified support dogs must wear an identifying coat or harness, and the approved badge or tag in our national parks and they must be kept on a lead," he said.

"Our national parks are clearly signed that domestic pets are not allowed, but if anyone is unsure, they should check our park alerts or the website.

"Domesticated dogs and cats do not belong in national parks, so keep your pets at home or you will get a fine."

In the 2019-20 financial year, rangers issued 184 fines to people for taking or keeping domestic animals on a recreation area, and 87 fines for taking or keeping a domestic animal in a national park.

More Stories

banned boatie department of environment and science dingo fined fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Won’t be intimidated’: Premier’s warning

        ‘Won’t be intimidated’: Premier’s warning

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hit out at critics, saying she will not budge on her border closure with the southern states.

        • 4th Sep 2020 10:04 AM
        • 7 JeanetteM3
        Trial set for former council officers on misconduct charges

        Premium Content Trial set for former council officers on misconduct charges

        News Two former Ipswich City Council officers will contest misconduct charges at...

        • 4th Sep 2020 9:55 AM
        Hopes Laidley aged care residents have dodged COVID bullet

        Premium Content Hopes Laidley aged care residents have dodged COVID bullet

        News The West Moreton region has the highest number of active cases in Queensland but...

        • 4th Sep 2020 9:52 AM
        World ‘awash with money’ needs somewhere to invest

        Premium Content World ‘awash with money’ needs somewhere to invest

        Business “There’s an enormous amount of money out there."