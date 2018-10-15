WATCH: Boat takes angler for a wild ride

TOMMY Watkins was gobsmacked when his bargain $700 tinnie started on the first go but what ensued afterwards was priceless.

The 29-year-old Katherine resident was about to hit the water with his fishing crew from the Katherine Camels Club on Saturday arvo when a series of unfortunate events unfolded.

Mr Watkins decided to start the tinnie while standing beside it and not realising that the throttle had been turned on.

The boat took off, ran into rocks, the pylons on the Katherine Bridge, over to the other side of the river, before coming back to the boat ramp to perform donuts just out of easy reach.

"It was funny and there were ten people there and not one person pulled out their phone, everyone was there going, 'oh no'," he said.

Luckily the whole thing was caught on camera by three German tourists who had ventured onto the bridge to photograph road trains.

They had the show of their lives watching the horrified onlookers and Mr Watkins trying desperately to wrangle the tinnie.

The travellers made their way down to the boat ramp to find out what had happened and to share the footage with Mr Watkins.

"They were German and did prost instead of cheers, and then in their broken English said, 'thanks very much for the show'," he said.

After about two minutes of commotion, Mr Watkins built up the courage to jump onto the nose of the boat and scramble to the tiller, getting it under control.

It was only afterwards when it had sunk in that the thought of crocs in the river crossed his mind.

"There's a massive saltwater croc trap about 50m down the stream so you are a bit weary of going in there," he said.

The Katherine Camel Club continued on their way to enjoy an afternoon on the water.

While the propeller of the boat is pretty banged up Mr Watkins and his mate bought the tinnie for a steal on night while on the beers.

Mr Watkins shared the video with the Rod & Rifle TackleWorld Katherine as he'd stopped there to pick up some lures before heading to the river.

They shared the video to their Facebook page which has since gone viral.