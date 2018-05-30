Menu
A boat is reported to be sinking off the Gold Coast.
News

Passengers ‘left treading water’ after boat sinks offshore

by Amber Macpherson
30th May 2018 3:34 PM

FOUR people have been dramatically rescued after their powerboat sank in open ocean off the Gold Coast today.

The passengers on the 7.6 metre powerboat were about 18 nautical miles East-North-east off the Gold Coast Seaway when their boat began to sink at 1.40pm.

A passenger on the boat put out a distress call and sent off an EPIRB before they were left treading water for up to 30 minutes.

Water police, PolAir and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were immediately deployed and conducted a search the area.

Around 2.15pm, PolAir located the four people in the water and dropped an inflatable life-raft to them, before water police officers rescued them.

A police rescue helicopter dropped an inflateable life boat to the passengers before a rescue baot arrived.

It is understood the passengers have been rescued by police and are currently returning to shore.

The passengers were all wearing life jackets.

Water police then transported the four people back to shore, where they were treated for mild hypothermia.

The powerboat has sunk.

