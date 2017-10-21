Boat not included: Flooded home sells for record price

LESS than six years ago, this prime piece of Ipswich real estate was under 18m of flood water.

This month it sold for close to $400,000.

The two bed, two bath home on Riverside Avenue at Barellan Point broke a record when it sold for the highest price for a 2011 flood-affected property in the suburb.

It was under offer within hours of being listed.

Inside the home is looking schmick with a new kitchen and bathroom fit-out, fresh paint and floor coverings but just a few metres down the yard is the harsh reminder of the property's biggest challenger - the Brisbane River.

Flood mapping shows the 1.3 acre property went underwater in both 1974 and 2011.

Palace Property Agents sales executive Jacob Ayre said if the house had not been inundated, he would have expected it to fetch close to half a million dollars - $100,000 more than its sale price.

Median house prices at Barellan Point increase close to 25% every five years, but the home at Riverside Avenue fetched 1.2%, or $5000 more than when it last sold in 2008.

Despite the price cut, the home is among the most expensive flood affected properties in Ipswich and Mr Ayre said it set a new record in Barellan Point since the 2011 natural disaster.

He said it was a sign the Ipswich property market was steadily recovering for the devastating blow the 2011 floods dealt house prices.

Jacob Ayre Contributed

"After the floods the market place was really slow and nothing was selling in Barellan Point, but in the last two years it has started to really catch up and we are starting to see great prices," he said.

"All it took was for one person to step out of the shadows and say 'I'm going to sell my house' and they got a good price so that has motivated more people that it can be done."

He said a flood-affected property could be the ideal entry point into the market for first home buyers.

"Property prices have really shot through the roof and for a first home buyer to get in the market, this could be their only chance," he said.

"I'm not saying it's not going to flood again, because it might.

The volatile waterway on the property's doorstep could have its benefits however.

"With access to the river fishing and canoeing will be a breeze or why not add your very own private boat ramp - the possibilities are endless," the original listing read.