Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moreton Bay boat fire Photo: Queensland Police Service
Moreton Bay boat fire Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Couple left homeless after yacht goes up in flames

by Talisa Eley
12th Apr 2019 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A large yacht has been destroyed by fire north of the Gold Coast, with two people and a dog pulled to safety.

The blaze, which broke out just before 6am, sent black smoke billowing across the area.

Firefighters used a water police boat to reach the yacht, which was floating south west of Moreton Island.

The boat was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: Nine Network
The boat was destroyed in the blaze. Photo: Nine Network

They reached the scene by 7.30am, extinguishing the blaze within half an hour.

A 64-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and their pet Jack Russel, Charlie, escaped the burning yacht.

The couple, originally from Victoria, lived on the yacht. They and Charlie were not physically injured.

Investigations into what caused the blaze are still ongoing, although it is not considered suspicious.

Jack Russel Charlie was rescued with his owners from the blazing yacht.
Jack Russel Charlie was rescued with his owners from the blazing yacht.


Acting Senior Sergeant Jay Bairstow, Officer in Charge Brisbane Water Police said with Easter coming up, boaties should be well-prepared.

"Water Police would like to give a timely reminder for all boaties to check their vessel is in a safe and operational condition, ensure they have the required safety equipment," Acting Senior Sergeant Bairstow said.

"Communicate their travel details so people know where you are and when you are expected to return.

"Water Police wish a safe Easter on the water."

editors picks moreton island

Top Stories

    Ipswich experts to weigh in on city's future

    Ipswich experts to weigh in on city's future

    Business The Queensland Times presents Future Ipswich, and you're invited.

    Exciting news for city's recyclers

    premium_icon Exciting news for city's recyclers

    Business New depot to open next week

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:31 PM
    Minister hints at changes to Ipswich council divisions

    premium_icon Minister hints at changes to Ipswich council divisions

    Council News The change would be aimed at improving the region's representation

    • 12th Apr 2019 1:52 PM
    21 free events at Ipswich Festival 2019

    premium_icon 21 free events at Ipswich Festival 2019

    Whats On Check out these fun and free events on this week