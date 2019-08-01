Menu
The boat on fire at Troy Knight Drive, Pimpama. Photo: Facebook - Pete Heaton
Boat destroyed by fire in front yard

by Emily Halloran
1st Aug 2019 9:10 AM
A BOAT has been destroyed after it was lit on fire in the front yard of a northern Gold Coast house last night.

Firefighters were called to Troy Knight Drive and Cunningham Drive in Pimpama about 9.30pm.

Two crews attended and on arrival found a boat, roughly 4m in length, was up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said it is believed the occupants had worked to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters a few minutes to extinguish the flaming boat before staying on scene dampening the area for just short of an hour.

It was understood the boat was parked on a trailer out the front of a home.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious and will be investigating.

