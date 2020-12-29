Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

2020.12.28 WLRHS Rescue
News

Board rider plucked to safety

Natalie Wynne
29th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A body board rider has been plucked from the ocean by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

The man in his early 20s was rescued on the Sunshine Coast after he came into difficulty in the water on Monday afternoon.

The man was at an unpatrolled stretch of beach, approximately one kilometre north of Dicky Beach.

Coast man considers suing state over Christmas quarantine

One dead after fatal crash at Kulangoor

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Senior aircrewman Paul Brennan said the helicopter was on a routine patrol when they spotted the person.

"The helicopter was conducting a routine patrol along Sunshine Coast beaches when we spotted the body board rider caught in a rip," he said.

"The rescue crewmen was winched down and successfully rescued the male.

"He was returned to shore where he was met by volunteer surf lifesavers from Dicky Beach."

The patient did not require any further assistance.

caloundra rescue chopper rescue service sunshine coast westpac rescue chopper
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOM won’t rule out possible storms for Ipswich

        Premium Content BOM won’t rule out possible storms for Ipswich

        Weather Meteorologists detail how Ipswich weather will farewell 2020

        The A-Z of Ipswich sport 2020: Are you featured?

        Premium Content The A-Z of Ipswich sport 2020: Are you featured?

        Sport Heading towards a new year, it’s timely to look back at the 2020 highlights...

        Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        Premium Content Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

        News Local police are encouraged that drivers heeded their warnings this festive season.

        NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today