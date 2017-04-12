B'n'S tradition lives on in Lowood

HAVING A TIME: Curtin Mark, Hayley Kidd, Sarah Martin and Tom Nolan at the Lowood B&S.

BACHELORS and spinsters collided at the weekend for the ninth annual Lowood Spudds and Dudds B&S ball.

It is traditionally a black tie event, but in true 21st century style this B&S casually broke all the fashion rules.

Held at the Lowood showgrounds, record crowds enjoyed the beautiful autumn weather while watching the "car park entertainment" which included circle work, barrel races and a 4x4 tractor pull.

Mik Oberle and The James Andersen Band provided live entertainment into the evening.

Organiser Kerry Wise said a mixture of ages made up the crowd, but she believes the younger generation is the reason why the B&S legacy lives on.

"The young ones come back every year and pass it on to the generation to follow," she said.

"The country tradition of B&S balls is continuing, but isn't at the same time.

"There are only two big B&S balls left in Queensland - us and Goondiwindi. I really don't know why the big ones are trickling off."

Ms Weise said it was the best B&S they have held yet.

"Everyone was well behaved, which was fantastic because there was was about 650 through the gates, it's really growing every year," she said.

"Some of the proceeds will be going to a melanoma charity, which is a cause close to me I have had it myself and have lost friends to it."

Ms Weise said some people had travelled all the way up from New South Wales to make the event.

"We also had a lot of first-timers in the crowd," Ms Weise said.

B&S first-timer, Brisbane's Tania Guerin, said she wished she had heard about a B&S ball sooner.

"We loved it, it's a great, safe atmosphere," she said.

"My dad and his partner both go so we went with them this year.

"Everyone got along so well and we made heaps of new friends - some people had travelled from all over Australia to be there. It's definitely something different from any event in the city."

Ms Guerin hopes to make the trip down to Monkerai, for the next Springers Boots Utes and Ball Festival on August 30.