BMX club keen to provide family benefits, finish upgrades

BMX racing provides a terrific outdoor outlet, especially for kids struggling through the COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Rob Williams

WHILE some time away from racing has provided one advantage, Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club officials know they offer a greater need for the community.

Regular club events at the Willey Park circuit provide a valuable outlet for relaxation, denied during the coronavirus lockdown.

"We're in hibernation mode. We're like bears at the moment in a cage,'' club president Justin Radloff said.

"It (the break) gives us a little breather, an unexpected break. But we'll just see out the rest of the year the best we can possibly do.''

As the club looks to restore income, Radloff said bolstering participation in outdoor events like BMX was hugely beneficial.

"I think a lot families have suffered,'' he said.

"I can see an overall reduction in sport but the whole idea is to create participation in real sports.

"For the little kids that have been tied up at home, get them out and enjoy themselves. To get people on bikes, get them in BMX competition and enjoy their young lives basically.''

Action from last year’s BAD BOY National Series round held at the Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club. Picture: Rob Williams

During the club's massive 2019 season, the dedicated Ipswich committee successfully hosted the third round of BMX Australia's BAD BOY National series.

But after the high of that achievement, the track has been closed in recent months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said maintenance of the circuit was a top priority, with Radloff praising Ipswich City Council staff after they took over that responsibility.

"The boys from Ipswich City Council do a wonderful job,'' he said. "They are taking so much pride, the workers.''

That follows what Radloff described as "spectacular'' Council efforts sprucing up the Moffatt Street venue for last year's national round.

Keeping the track in tip-top condition and free of debris is one thing. Protecting it from unwanted public use damage is another. That's why signs have gone up reminding people that rollerblades and using remote control cars are not allowed at the facility.

Radloff was disappointed that recent upgrade works had also stalled.

"We had a bit of a setback with the upgrade of the canteen because of the process with the (Council) administration over the last couple of years,'' he said.

"We were waiting for our facilities to be upgraded - Council-owned facilities like the old toilet block and we're living out of a shipping container still.''

With the club's AGM on June 30, Radloff was keen to remain involved after seven years service.

"I may re-nominate,'' he said, keen to see the planned upgrades completed.

". . . my plan was to make sure that this club has some sort of operational office, nomination building and a canteen that is not 1980s.''