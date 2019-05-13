Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

BMX champion coming to Ipswich to inspire girls

by Sport Ipswich
13th May 2019 10:55 AM

HOUSE RULES

IPSWICH Libraries, in partnership with Sport Ipswich, are hosting eight-times BMX champion, mountain bike world champion and children's author Caroline Buchanan.

The special event is on June 1, from 10am, at the Ipswich Central Library.

Buchanan will be promoting her book series, Girls Can B, which aims to encourage and inspire young girls to be anything they want to be.

Tickets are free for the event and you can book through the Ipswich Libraries website at www.ipswichlibraries.com.au

Build club membership

 

THE NRL Magic Round was held last weekend providing a feast of NRL entertainment and more.

Looking at events like this is worthwhile and can be modified locally for clubs to consider activating local grounds.

Participation events can lead to increased membership, revenue fundraising through canteens or other activities and provide club members with another opportunity to participate in their chosen sport.

Running events takes hard work and volunteers need to be able to support the event.

'Sports Community' has information on creating and running a successful event if your club is interested in planning a new event.

Get your vouchers

IF you have received a Get Started voucher for your children, you only have until Wednesday to claim the voucher before it expires.

The vouchers, worth $150, can be used towards membership and/or participation costs at your eligible sporting club.

The next round of vouchers will be offered in July.

caroline buchanan house rules ipswich central library events ipswich city council sport ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

    premium_icon Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

    Health Nursing and midwifery staff gathered at Ipswich Hospital for a joint International Nurses and Midwives Day celebration.

    • 13th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Ipswich team displays 'real togetherness' in upset win

    premium_icon Ipswich team displays 'real togetherness' in upset win

    Soccer Knights tenacity shines as young guns stand up

    • 13th May 2019 11:55 AM
    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Politics On some issues he is more progressive than Labor

    • 13th May 2019 11:15 AM
    • 1 Rai_o_Sunshine
    Mentoring the next generation

    premium_icon Mentoring the next generation

    News WestMAC hosts teacher conference

    • 13th May 2019 11:00 AM