BMX champion coming to Ipswich to inspire girls

IPSWICH Libraries, in partnership with Sport Ipswich, are hosting eight-times BMX champion, mountain bike world champion and children's author Caroline Buchanan.

The special event is on June 1, from 10am, at the Ipswich Central Library.

Buchanan will be promoting her book series, Girls Can B, which aims to encourage and inspire young girls to be anything they want to be.

Tickets are free for the event and you can book through the Ipswich Libraries website at www.ipswichlibraries.com.au

Build club membership

THE NRL Magic Round was held last weekend providing a feast of NRL entertainment and more.

Looking at events like this is worthwhile and can be modified locally for clubs to consider activating local grounds.

Participation events can lead to increased membership, revenue fundraising through canteens or other activities and provide club members with another opportunity to participate in their chosen sport.

Running events takes hard work and volunteers need to be able to support the event.

'Sports Community' has information on creating and running a successful event if your club is interested in planning a new event.

Get your vouchers

IF you have received a Get Started voucher for your children, you only have until Wednesday to claim the voucher before it expires.

The vouchers, worth $150, can be used towards membership and/or participation costs at your eligible sporting club.

The next round of vouchers will be offered in July.