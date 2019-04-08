BMX 'Bad Boys' in Ipswich for national round

HIGH-FLYING CHALLENGE: Elite riders jostle for prime positions during stage two of the national BMX series in Perth. Ipswich is hosting round three this weekend.

ALMOST 600 entrants from around Australia and New Zealand will converge on Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club this weekend for the third stage of the 2019 BMX Australia BAD BOY National Series.

The Ipswich West Moreton club earned the right to host the event in the seven-stage national series - Australia's premier multi-stop BMX competition - after the Ipswich City Council and BMX Australia entered a partnership last year.

Competitors ranging in age from five to over 50, including some elite riders with their hearts set on a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will hit the track for two days of racing.

The host club will be well represented with 44 shredders entered, including six little sprockets in the seven-years-and-under classes and a pair of speedsters - Matt Krasevskis and Tyler-Lea Thorley - in the blue riband superclass (Saturday) and elite races (Sunday).

Sunday's elite racing is the season's second UCI round where 18 men and eight women will be vying for valuable points in the complex Olympic qualifying process.

As an official UCI endorsed event, the round offers riders the ability to win Olympic qualification points that in turn can earn quota spots for Australia for Tokyo 2020.

Joining Krasevskis in the elite men's event will be 2016 Olympian Bodi Turner, two-time Australian elite champion Corey Frieswyk, 2018 national series winner Bard Game and rising stars Josh Boyton, Hayden Fletcher, Kyle Hill, Josh McLean and Nathaniel Rodway.

In the corresponding women's event, Thorley will take on current national elite titleholder Erin Lockwood, former Australian champion Leanna Curtis and Caboolture's Sara Jones, the 2018 national series winner, who is on the comeback trail from dual-shoulder reconstructions.

The event is free for spectators.

Racing starts at 1.15pm on Saturday and 9.45am on Sunday.