BMW driver had 'no idea' the car was stolen

POLICE found her with mates riding in a stolen BMW but Kristie-Lee Zernike says she had no idea the luxury car was stolen.

She had been on parole for prior offences and police opposed her bail application when Zernike appeared in custody in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court.



Zernike, 25, from Brassall, is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Yamanto; and failing to safely dispose of a needle and syringe at Redbank Plains on August 14.



When magistrate Donna MacCallum was told that Probation and Parole would be taking no action over her parole breach, Ms MacCallum wondered why people were put on parole and then no action taken if they breached this. And should be regardless of whether the jails were full.



Told that Zernike was yet to engage in "interventions", magistrate Donna MacCallum said one would have thought she should "have done that by now" as Zernike had been on parole since June.



Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said if Zernike was granted bail she would live in Brassall with an uncle.



"She admits to being in the BMW but says she did not know it was stolen," he said.



Ms MacCallum then queried what her mates did, and why she did not wonder how they came to be driving around in a BMW.



Ms MacCallum accepted that she disputes knowing the car to have been stolen.



However, Zernike was on "very thin ice" because of her parole.



Zernike was given bail and placed on a night curfew to be home between 7pm and 7am.

