'Bluey' to be honoured at Knights bowls event

THE annual Ipswich Knights Football Club Lawn Bowls Challenge Fundraiser will have extra meaning from this year following the passing of well respected life member Alan "Bluey" Roberts.

Teams will now play for the perpetual Shield named in Bluey's honour.

Alan was a popular former junior and senior player, junior coach and Director of Junior Coaching at St. Helens.

He was appointed the Director of Facilities of the Ipswich Knights from the club's introduction in October 1997.

Bluey remained in that role, running the licensed facility at Bundamba until a few years ago.

He was also heavily involved in club maintenance, field marking and mowing.

The popular football administrator was awarded Life Membership in 2008.

This year's bowls day will continue past traditions and honour another loyal club servant.

Players and supporters of former clubs Coalstars and St. Helens and the Ipswich Knights will again join in a fun day of bowls and renewing old friendship on Sunday, September 29 at United Sports Club, East Ipswich.

Registation is from 8am with play starting at 9am.

Nominations close on Thursday with Ross Hallett on 0447 167 530 or Ian Broadbent on 0400 723 004.

Bowls are available from the bowls club.