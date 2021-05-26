Blues ‘want answers’ over Plowman suspension

Carlton will appeal defender Lachie Plowman’s two-match suspension to get “clarity” not just for the Blues but for the game.

Plowman didn’t make the mad dash to Sydney with his teammates on Wednesday because of a bruised knee rather than the two-week suspension he was given by the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night for rough conduct.

Hawthorn’s Jaeger O’Meara was left concussed after a bump from Plowman in last Saturday’s game at the MCG that Carlton football manager Brad Lloyd described as “two courageous players” contesting the ball”.

An appeal date hasn’t been set but Lloyd said it was a worthwhile endeavour from which the whole competition could benefit.

“We felt that the way things panned out, we want to seek some clarity not just for ourselves but for the game in general,” Lloyd said on Wednesday before the Blues flew to Sydney.



“We feel like it was two courageous players going into a contest.

“These contests are going to happen fairly regularly and we thought it was worthy of reviewing the situation. Hopefully, if that’s successful, Lachie is available for the next game against West Coast.”

What Lachie Plowman should have done is not contested for the ball and if contact was made, stood next to the Hawthorn player waiting for the netball referee to restart play.@AFL ruining the game. — Chris white (@ChrisWhite04) May 26, 2021

After a lengthy deliberation, and following a direction from the AFL’s representative, the tribunal judged the incident as a bump, not a marking contest.

Lloyd said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the appeal but said he walked away unclear on several matters.

“We felt there was grounds for appeal. I know I left the hearing wanting some answers on a few things,” he said.

“I don’t think it would hurt our club or hurt the industry to review the hearing.”

The direction to the jury was it wasn’t a marking contest.

“I can’t get into specifics. We’d just like some clarity,” Lloyd aid.

Originally published as Blues ‘want answers’ over Plowman suspension