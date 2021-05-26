Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL Rd 10 - Carlton v Hawthorn
AFL Rd 10 - Carlton v Hawthorn
Sport

Blues ‘want answers’ over Plowman suspension

by Russell Gould
26th May 2021 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM

Carlton will appeal defender Lachie Plowman’s two-match suspension to get “clarity” not just for the Blues but for the game.

Plowman didn’t make the mad dash to Sydney with his teammates on Wednesday because of a bruised knee rather than the two-week suspension he was given by the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night for rough conduct.

Hawthorn’s Jaeger O’Meara was left concussed after a bump from Plowman in last Saturday’s game at the MCG that Carlton football manager Brad Lloyd described as “two courageous players” contesting the ball”.

An appeal date hasn’t been set but Lloyd said it was a worthwhile endeavour from which the whole competition could benefit.

“We felt that the way things panned out, we want to seek some clarity not just for ourselves but for the game in general,” Lloyd said on Wednesday before the Blues flew to Sydney.

“We feel like it was two courageous players going into a contest.

“These contests are going to happen fairly regularly and we thought it was worthy of reviewing the situation. Hopefully, if that’s successful, Lachie is available for the next game against West Coast.”

After a lengthy deliberation, and following a direction from the AFL’s representative, the tribunal judged the incident as a bump, not a marking contest.

Lloyd said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the appeal but said he walked away unclear on several matters.

“We felt there was grounds for appeal. I know I left the hearing wanting some answers on a few things,” he said.

“I don’t think it would hurt our club or hurt the industry to review the hearing.”

The direction to the jury was it wasn’t a marking contest.

“I can’t get into specifics. We’d just like some clarity,” Lloyd aid.

Originally published as Blues ‘want answers’ over Plowman suspension

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: Titans Schools League: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Titans Schools League: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

        Rugby League Watch Round 6 of the Titans Schools League here.

        • 26th May 2021 3:40 PM
        Main Roads ‘reviewing’ options for bottleneck nightmare

        Premium Content Main Roads ‘reviewing’ options for bottleneck nightmare

        News Ipswich West MP Jim Madden says he is not sure what is involved in the next stage...

        • 26th May 2021 3:00 PM
        Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

        Premium Content Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

        Business An early morning text has delivered the best possible news for an Ipswich hotel...

        Land search holds up fire station plans

        Premium Content Land search holds up fire station plans

        News Springfield developers are required to provide land for a new fire station under an...