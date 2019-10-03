Menu
Jeff Lang will be performing at Goleby's Basement on October 4.
Blues roots star to headline Goleby's Basement

Ashleigh Howarth
by
3rd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
AUSTRALIAN guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and producer Jeff Lang will headline Goleby's Basement tomorrow night.

The acclaimed artist, who is a leading performer in the Australian roots music scene, will take to the stage at 7pm.

"I'm really looking forward to coming and playing at Goleby's. When I heard about Goleby's Basement and checked it out, I thought that's the right kind of place to play at," he said.

The three time ARIA award-winning musician, who has played at festivals all over the world, says he loves playing in smaller, more intimate venues.

"That's when you can really make a connection with the audience," he said.

"I think it is important people support venues like Goleby's Basement because it takes a lot of guts for someone to stick their neck out and create a live music venue."

Christian Sargeant from Solidarity Kulture Club said having someone such as Jeff perform in Ipswich was a big coup for the city.

"Jeff is a cult artist, he's a veteran," he said.

"He's considered by many to be the ultimate blues roots star.

"He's more used to playing in the global festival circuit, but he's on a special tour at the moment doing smaller venues.

"I am really looking forward to seeing a true master sitting here in Goleby's Basement, just doing his own thing.

"It's not every day you get to see an artist like Jeff Lang, so I encourage everyone to come and experience it, because something like this doesn't happen very often."

Tickets to the show are $25.90 each and can be purchased online at www.jefflang.com.au

