Blues roots star to headline Goleby's Basement

Jeff Lang will be performing at Goleby's Basement on October 4. Contributed

AUSTRALIAN guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and producer Jeff Lang will headline Goleby's Basement tomorrow night.

The acclaimed artist, who is a leading performer in the Australian roots music scene, will take to the stage at 7pm.

"I'm really looking forward to coming and playing at Goleby's. When I heard about Goleby's Basement and checked it out, I thought that's the right kind of place to play at," he said.

The three time ARIA award-winning musician, who has played at festivals all over the world, says he loves playing in smaller, more intimate venues.

"That's when you can really make a connection with the audience," he said.

"I think it is important people support venues like Goleby's Basement because it takes a lot of guts for someone to stick their neck out and create a live music venue."

Christian Sargeant from Solidarity Kulture Club said having someone such as Jeff perform in Ipswich was a big coup for the city.

"Jeff is a cult artist, he's a veteran," he said.

"He's considered by many to be the ultimate blues roots star.

"He's more used to playing in the global festival circuit, but he's on a special tour at the moment doing smaller venues.

"I am really looking forward to seeing a true master sitting here in Goleby's Basement, just doing his own thing.

"It's not every day you get to see an artist like Jeff Lang, so I encourage everyone to come and experience it, because something like this doesn't happen very often."

Tickets to the show are $25.90 each and can be purchased online at www.jefflang.com.au