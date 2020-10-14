Blues rock show promises raw power

Blues rocker Will Scarlet will perform in Ipswich this week.

Blues rocker Will Scarlet will perform in Ipswich this week.

A BLUES-ROCK legend and member of 70s Aussie sensation The Silver Studs will be performing in Ipswich this week.

Will Scarlet’s powerful live show will be at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, October 16 from 7.30pm.

Known as one of the pioneers of Aussie rock, Will now performs alongside his brilliant band Blues on the Rocks, aiming to bring the blues to a new generation.

He will be performing a mixture of his own songs and versions of some blues rock classics from his best selling album.

For more information on the show, visit the Civic Centre’s website.