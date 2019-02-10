Blues back Petrevski-Seton to have huge year

Carlton is predicting a dramatic spike in form from No.6 draft pick Sam Petrevski-Seton after a strange case of second-year Blues last season.

The former Halls Creek bull rider was one of only two players along with Patrick Cripps to play every game but lacked the power and exciting moments of his first year in Blues colours.

He kicked only 5.8 in a Carlton midfield crying out for high-pressure players who can also push forward and hit the scoreboard.

Already contracted until 2021, a player who turns 21 on Tuesday week spent the off-season working on his fitness and hasn't missed a beat over summer.

Blues midfield coach Cam Bruce believes Carlton fans will again see the exciting moments that typified his first season as well as the consistency that has seen him notch 42 games in two years.

"I reckon last year he wasn't as explosive and powerful and threatening as he would have liked to have been," Bruce said.

"His pre-season was interrupted and as players try to build their careers they need to be getting really solid pre-seasons under their belt. He has done that this year.

"As soon as the season finished he utilised that period really well. In the last couple of weeks we have seen that explosive Sammy we love and some of the play he has been involved in has been super impressive.

It’s an oft-used term, but the Blues say Sam Petrevski-Seton is training down the house. Picture: Sarah Matray

"He is developing into an inside and outside midfielder which gives us great flexibility. If he can play those roles like they need to be played that will help us. He appears to be playing with a sense of freedom and instinct we know the indigenous players play with."

The Blues listed VFL star Michael Gibbons and Dandenong Stingray runner Michael Cottrell on Friday night after exceptional training form.

Bruce was himself was himself drafted as a 20-year-old after impressing for Melbourne High School Old Boys, going on to play 234 games for Melbourne and Hawthorn.

He says Gibbons won't be affected his diminutive 175cm frame, thrilled a player who has worked so often been overlooked has put himself in the frame to play AFL.

"He has been denied in the past so he has a sniff of a chance here. Whether he gets that opportunity we don't know, but he is doing a lot of things right to give himself the best chance of playing AFL footy, that's for sure.

"His size hasn't affected him, he is a fierce competitor and he's improving in his time at the club. I have a great appreciation for guys who haven't been given a chance initially and they work their arse off to get that chance."

Every game of every round of the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP NOW!