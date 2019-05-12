Bluebirds' best upsets Eagles

POWERFUL: Redbank Plains winger Uati Faamile tries to break through the West End defence in today's A-Grade match at Daniels Park. Redbank Plains won 54-22.

A COMPREHENSIVE second half display propelled Swifts to an unlikely 38-26 A-Grade upset against competition heavyweights Goodna this afternoon.

After suffering a demoralising 48-0 loss to the Eagles in round one, the Bluebirds pulled off a dramatic turnaround to take the competition points and hang onto third place.

Ecstatic Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said his squad had spoken about the round one disaster prior to today's game and were intent on reversing the result.

"We stuck to our guns and worked as a unit,” he said.

"Everybody just really stood up. It was the best we've played.”

O'Donohue said Jake O'Doherty again led the charge from the front and second rower Tele Salesa was also enormous.

He said the ability of his forwards to ballplay and offload had proven critical.

Goodna coach Corey Kirk said his team fought hard but a number of players had not shown up mentally and this was costly in the end.

In today's other match, the Redbank Plains Bears were too strong for the West End Bulldogs, recording a comfortable 54-22 victory.

Meanwhile, Brothers spoiled Old Boys celebrations at the Tigers' den on Saturday night.

Despite having two players given their marching orders during what was an emotionally-charged contest at times, the blue and white belted Norths 42-12.

The Brethren were reduced to 12 men after just five minutes when second rower John Maila was sent off following an altercation with an opposition player.

They found themselves further understaffed when debutante Dion Tavita was sin-binned with about 10 minutes left on the clock after tussling with a Tiger.

Coach Jason Connors said playing without key forward Maila for 75 minutes, his troops needed to lift a gear to overcome the setback and that is exactly what they did.

"Our attack was patchy,” he said. "But I can't fault our defence.

"We were moving from the inside out and shutting the gate. It was pretty impressive.”

The Raceview club led 18-6 at the break and continued to dominate throughout the second half.

Fullback Wes Conlon was instrumental again.

He kicked seven goals, crossed for a try and had a hand in several.

Connors paid the former Queensland Cup star one of the highest compliments that a rugby league player can receive.

"He makes the players around him better,” Connors said.

Best on ground according to the Brothers taskmaster was Rendy Mam.

Strike weapons Maka Faingaa and Michael Saili both bagged doubles, and Tavita showed plenty of potential in his first game.

Connors also praised Loia Fetaoai and Henry Povey, and said his frontrowers, Josh Afoa and Denman Ah You, had laid the platform effectively.

He congratulated Norths for welcoming back its Old Boys and said their presence added to the atmosphere and spectacle. "You have to respect Norths and the way they appreciate their Old Boys,” he said. "They do it really well.

"It is really good to see.”

Disappointed Norths assistant coach Chris Scanlan said the Tigers would hold a video session highlighting areas requiring improvement and look to move on as soon as possible.

"That is one we'll try to forget,” he said.

"We just didn't rock up.”

Scanlan said Blake Olive and try-scoring machine Matthew Bettiens were standout performers.

He said the 25th anniversary of the 1994 premiership-winning side had been hugely successful, with club legends catching up long into the night.