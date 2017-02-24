32°
Bluebell the puppy farm dog looking for a new home

Emma Clarke
| 24th Feb 2017 7:15 AM Updated: 7:15 AM

PUPS Bluebell and Bailey were among the 81 dogs seized from an alleged puppy farm and are set to be given a new chance at life.

Bluebell, 3, is one of 17 dogs which have been surrendered to the RSPCA at Wacol to be re-homed after the animals were taken to be treated for worms, fleas and other injuries.

Four dogs have already found new homes and another 17 are ready to be adopted.

"They came with a vast variety of different ailments. They had hook worm, there was one dog that had a very bad leg injury, they had skin conditions and they all had very bad flea infestation and they were all underweight," RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"We do have some of those up for adoption now they have been signed over to the RSPCA."

RSPCA Wacol officers spent more then $29,000 treating the animals seized from a remote property at Glenarbon in January. 

Goondiwindi detectives executed a search warrant on the land on January 16, uncovering a number of carcasses amid a network of dog chains tethering weak, dehydrated and starving dogs whose ribs protruded from their bodies.

The 81 dogs and pups, and 10 cats and kittens were treated for hook worm, ring worm and fleas when they were first taken into care which came at the cost of $2000 a day.

Mr Beatty said the rehabilitation process was already well under way for the animals and none had died or been put down while in RSPCA care.

Agricultural Minister Bill Byrne said the allegations followed the Protecting Puppies legislation which made it mandatory for breeders to register and provide a supply number when selling, giving away or advertising a dog.

"There is no place in Queensland for cruel and unethical exploitation of dogs for profit. Absolutely no place in a civilised society for puppy farms," Mr Byrne said.

He said when new dog breeder registration legislation was introduced last year, the RSPCA estimated there were at least 100 operations in the state.

  • For any concerns about the welfare of animals contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.
Topics:  dogs puppy farm rspca

