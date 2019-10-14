BlueAnt Pump Air 2 True Wireless Microbuds review

AUSSIE grown success story BlueAnt is becoming well known for producing bass-pumping sound in small packages.



Its next generation Pump Air 2 True Wireless Microbuds are among the world's smallest and lightest audio options.



Well priced at under $170, they come with a seven different ear tips - something essential to ensure a better fit for better sound.



The micro-charging case offers a respectable 15 hours of HD audio playback. The microbuds weigh just four grams each and feel as light as Apple's AirPods.



They feature 6mm drivers deliver quality sound and particularly punchy base.



Pump Air 2 which on and start connecting to the pair device as soon as they're removed from the charge case.



In terms of connectivity, BlueAnt says that with the latest upgrade to Bluetooth 5.0, there is a significantly increased range.



During our testing, a bugbear was very small but noticeable drop outs or the loss of one bud for a micro second before reconnection. We found this particularly while walking.



Reviews of last year's model also complained about the issues with the longevity of the battery after several months of use.



However, many reviews rated BlueAnt highly for a quality sound option for an affordable price.



With global sales approaching 8.5 million products, BlueAnt has a solid following and is worth checking out.



OTHER KEY FEATURES



• Simple one-touch controls and stereo phone calling with Siri/Google Assistant Integration enable a true hands-free and wireless experience.

• Sweatproof so you can walk, run and lift

• The rapid-charge case which can fully charge the microbuds within an hour, while just 20 minutes provides an hour of playback.



• From fully charged, listeners can achieve four hours continuous playback at 75 per cent volume.



BlueAnt which has been going for 16 years is based in Melbourne and designs and tests products at its state-of-the-art research and development facility.

Pump Air 2 are available in a choice of three colours: Black, White and Black Rose Gold and will be on sale at both JB Hi Fi and Officeworks stores.