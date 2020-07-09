Blue Wiggle drops news that stuns fans

The world famous group’s chief Blue Wiggle Anthony Field confirmed news of a project that will excite kids and families across the globe.

The world famous group’s chief Blue Wiggle Anthony Field confirmed news of a project that will excite kids and families across the globe.

THERE'S a new Wiggles movie is on the way.

The world famous group's chief Blue Wiggle Anthony Field confirmed the news that a movie project is in the works which will excite kids and families across the globe.

Field revealed the news to fans when responding on social media to a request from a three-year-old girl.

Her mother, News Corp journalist Maria Bervanakis, asked Field on her daughter's behalf, by sending him a tweet saying, "dear Anthony, my daughter wants to know if the wiggles are planning a movie?"

Field replied saying: "We are Maria!"

Another fan saw the exchange on Twitter, and said it was "wonderful news".

Others have asked if it will be in cinemas and which cast it might include.

In a statement given to News Corp later on, a spokesperson for The Wiggles told News Corp: ""The Wiggles would love to make a feature film in the future!"

Anthony Field has revealed The Wiggles are planning a new movie. Picture: Jane Dempster/The Australian.

We are Maria ! — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) July 8, 2020

The group's current members are Emma Watkins, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Anthony Field.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Wiggles have been working by doing concerts online.

They haven't performed live for fans since early March but created their new single titled 'Social Distancing'.

The last time the group appeared on the big screen was back in 1997, when the first Wiggles film titled The Wiggles Movie was released.

It was shown across Australian cinemas and starred former members of the group including Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook alongside Field and Page.

In the film, the Wiggles throw a surprise party for Dorothy the Dinosaur, while she goes after a magician who takes Greg's magic wand to become popular.

Originally published as Blue Wiggle drops news that stuns fans