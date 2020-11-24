Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Blue tape and condoms’: Brothers on rape, incest charges

by Bianca Hrovat
24th Nov 2020 8:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two brothers have been remanded in custody for the alleged rape and incest of an adult woman from Strathpine, in a case described as "remarkably serious" by Magistrate Trevor Morgan.

The case was heard at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court when the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a bail application hearing.

The court heard the man denied the charges.

The police prosecutor told the court that while the investigation was in its early stages, there were indications of corroborating injuries and they had located "blue tape and condoms" allegedly involved.

Mr Morgan said there was too great a risk of the defendant interfering with witnesses given the familiar relationship between the parties allegedly involved.

The man was therefore remanded in custody until his committal mention on January 27.

The man's brother and co-accused did not apply for bail and remains in police custody until his first appearance on December 2.

Originally published as 'Blue tape and condoms': Brothers on rape, incest charges

More Stories

court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP’s plea for Royal Commission into suicide ‘scourge’

        Premium Content MP’s plea for Royal Commission into suicide ‘scourge’

        News Blair MP has addressed the state AGM for the RSL, calling for more assistance for veterans transitioning into civilian life

        How you can get your hands on classic Ipswich soft drinks

        Premium Content How you can get your hands on classic Ipswich soft drinks

        News A popular Ipswich beverage of days gone by has returned once again, all for a good...

        Land with approval for 323-lots sells for $13 million

        Premium Content Land with approval for 323-lots sells for $13 million

        Property The land in Ipswich was bought by Sydney-based Weiya Development Pty Ltd for $5.4...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites