Alexander, 2, and Matthew Dunne enjoy the warm winter weather at Queens Park.
Blue skies and sunny days to grace us this week

Ashleigh Howarth
15th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
BEAUTIFUL blue skies will be seen over Ipswich all this week as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts sunny conditions for the first week back at school.

You could be forgiven for thinking spring has arrived early this week, with the temperatures set to stay around the mid-20s.

Today the mercury will rise to a top of 20C and light winds becoming west to southwesterly 15-20km/h in the morning and then becoming light in the evening.

Tomorrow will reach 22C after an overnight of 3C.

Wednesday will reach a top of 24C with light winds, Thursday will be 23C and 24C is predicted for both Friday and Saturday.

The mornings will be chilly, with the mercury reaching 3C tomorrow, 4C on Wednesday and 6C on Thursday.

