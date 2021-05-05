Menu
Crime

‘Blue Eyes White Dragon’ boasts in video about avoiding jail

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
5th May 2021 2:47 PM
Amber "Blue Eyes White Dragon" Luke has taken to social media to gloat about avoiding jail on the same day she received parole for drug trafficking.

The 26-year-old body modification enthusiast boasted to her 16,000 Instagram followers that she had avoided prison, incorrectly telling them her case had been "thrown away".

"So a lot of you may know that today was the day. For me it was a day that decided my future," she told her followers.

"Thankfully the judge saw my case for what it was and for who I am and it's been thrown away.

 

Amber Luke’s message to everyone who told her she was going to jail. Picture: Instagram
"So all those people who were messaging me saying I hope you go to jail, you're going to rot in jail, you're gonna have a fun time in jail …"

Luke then smiles and gives the finger to the camera, before spruiking her Dragon Boxes merchandise products and what appears to be a golden vibrator.

The Brisbane-based body art model, who has spent more than $120,000 on transforming her body, was yesterday sentenced to three years' jail with immediate parole after pleading guilty to seven drug offences including trafficking.

 

Amber Luke leaves the District Court in Brisbane after being sentenced for trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Defence lawyer Leon Ackermann told the court Luke used some of the profits from her trafficking to fund her body transformation.

The court heard she had battled a marijuana addiction and mental health issues including body dysmorphia and borderline personality disorder.

Luke first made headlines when she revealed she went blind for three weeks after getting her eyeballs tattooed with blue ink.

In February, the Courier Mail reported Luke was doing a pornographic "collaboration" with charity owner turned domestic violence offender Conan Visser in a series of X-rated posts on his new OnlyFans account.

 

 

