Blue collar Eddies build in historic competition

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was an historic moment as St Edmund's began the Associated Independent Colleges Rugby League competition with a hard-fought 46-22 loss to Villanova.

The St Edmund's contingent arrived at Sandgate's Curlew Park amid a fantastic carnival atmosphere with St Patrick's playing host.

Across the grades, the Ipswich school held its own in its first taste of the newly formed series, with the year six and nine outfits securing stirring victories. All other matches were decided by narrow margins, indicating the college's rugby league program has solid foundations on which to build.

The 1st XIII entered the maiden AIC clash with renewed confidence after improving throughout the annual Confraternity Shield carnival to finish with two strong performances.

In his 22nd year at the helm, coach Mick Wilson said Eddies had spent much of the Confraternity tournament learning and adjusting to his desired pattern of play.

He said it was encouraging to see his developing young charges pick up where they left off, and continue to adhere to the game plan and structures in place.

"The scoreline was no indication of the game,” Wilson said.

Facing a sizeable Villa pack, the forwards were tireless through the middle third, while the inexperienced halves shifted the ball fluently in search of space.

"Our middle third was solid,” Wilson said. "They were a much bigger side and our defence was good. Our halves had a dig and we were able to move the ball a bit wider.”

Wilson said simple errors proved costly, with Villa gifted opportunities and taking full advantage. He said at least 24 points came from St Edmund's errors and Villa also had a sharp shooting goal kicker who slotted them from everywhere in blustery conditions.

"But the boys just kept going,” he said. "They didn't shirk it at all. We'll keep working hard and we'll get better.”

St Edmund's standout performers were lock Hunter Pearce, and props Cade Scanlan and Logan Spark.

Wilson said introducing rugby league was a wonderful initiative and it was great to see the school could now offer the code to students across all year levels. He said he expected the school's rugby union teams to improve as a consequence.

"It gives the kids an opportunity to play club league and school league, as well as union,” he said.

"We've got a two-year trial, so we need to make sure it works.”

State of Play

AIC Rugby League Competition: Villanova College 46 def St Edmund's College 22.

Tom Bushnell