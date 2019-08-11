Blue and white spirit shines in sensational comeback

RUGBY LEAGUE: An irresistible second half comeback has delivered St Edmund's its first points in the inaugural AIC Competition sending supporters into raptures on Old Boys' Day yesterday.

The rub of the green eluded the blue and white during the first two rounds but the footy gods appeared to smile upon them at last.

Despite going close on several occasions the 1st XIII was unable to cross the stripe in the opening stanza but it all seemed to click for them in just their sixth half of footy in the new league.

Trailing St Patrick's 20-0 at the break as the 'Ignite the Blue and White' campaign ramped up off-field, players looked each other in the eye and decided it was time to draw a line in the sand and make a stand on their home turf.

With captain Logan Spark and tireless prop Cade Scanlan leading the assault, Eddies launched a defiant comeback.

As the forwards wrestled the ascendancy, the backs were unleashed as space started to appear all over the park.

Twice denied tries by desperate defence earlier in the match, Liam Smith snapped up a grubber and planted it over the line to cap the remarkable turnaround.

Elated coach Mick Wilson said his youthful charges finally believed in each other and in the structures and processes they had been aiming to deploy.

"They finally found out what they could do,” he said.

"They learned a lot and will gain a lot of confidence from that result.

"The way we went about it was impressive. They were just busting their boilers all day. I'm so happy that all of their hard work has paid off.”

The Ipswich college also achieved encouraging results across the grades, with the year 8s and 9s securing victories.

Meanwhile, the Rookie side, comprising year six students from local primary schools intending to attend Eddies next year, continued its run of form to remain undefeated.

In other matches, Marist Ashgrove faced St Laurences and Villanova met Iona as St Edmund's hosted a successful event at Tivoli.

Players took the field amid a carnival atmosphere that was only enhanced by the presence of former students.

State of Play

AIC Rugby League Competition Rd 3: St Edmund's College 20 drew with St Patrick's College 20.