BLOW BY BLOW: Epic fight night win for Spendlove

TANACIOUS TANISHA: Tanisha Spendlove hard at work with Vinnie Bradley at the Chinchilla Recreation Grounds after her first victory at fight night last week. Kate McCormack

BOXING "Keep your hands up, don't be a fool, stay cool” was the old mantra flowing through Tanisha Spendlove's mind as she entered the ring for her second amateur fight night in Dalby last Saturday.

Those are the words her trainer, veteran boxing coach, Nick McConville has had engrained into the 19-year-old fighter during their mere three months of preparation ahead of Spendlove's first fight after two years out of the ring.

"I've won medals and trophies for cross country before but nothing compares to the feeling you get when they lift your arm in victory after three hard rounds,” Spendlove said.

And it was three tough rounds for the young fighter indeed with Amanda Espie easily winning the first.

The Roma fighter is slightly more experienced than Spendlove, with an extra fight under her belt but Chinchilla's feisty female slugger didn't let the false start rattle her.

"Espie was a great opponent to face for my second fight after such a long break from fighting,” Spendlove said.

"She definitely knew how to use her experience against me but by the second round I had gotten a handle on my nerves and was more focussed on my feet, and I used this to my advantage.”

Spendlove ended up winning the second and third round convincingly.

"Tanisha really started to she what she was made of in that second round, she was tenacious and hungry for it,” McConville said.

"That's why I could see she was ready to get in the ring again, the kid has a great attitude about her and that's the thing with competitive sports, it's all about having the right attitude.”

Despite taking two years off to pursue some other interests, the young Brigalow teacher aide said she was committed to training and getting in another two to three fights before the end of the year.

"The adrenaline after a fight is so addictive, I can't wait to get back in the ring but I know I have a lot of training and ground work to do between then and now.”

As for Spendlove's future, McConville is optimistic and says he can see the young boxer has a lot of potential, but admits the duo will be taking it all one fight at a time.

"With a lot more work and some organisation on our part the hope is to have a local fight right here in Chinchilla next year,” McConville said.

"Time will tell, but she's definitely a name to watch.”