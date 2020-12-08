Blotto car park driver’s sav blanc nightmare

Kimberley Neal blew an astonishing alcohol reading after causing a crash in a shopping centre car park.

A DRUNK driver who crashed into multiple cars at a shopping centre was almost seven times the legal alcohol limit.

Kimberley Neal gave a reading of 0.333 when tested an hour after the crash, an Ipswich Court heard on Tuesday.

She admitted drinking three bottles of sauvignon blanc before her ill-fated attempt at driving.

Kimberley Anne Neal, 42, from South Ripley, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol at Ripley on October 26.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Yamanto police were called to the car park of a Ripley shopping centre just before 11am.

On arrival officers found a damaged red Mazda CX3 that had crashed into several parked vehicles.

“She said she was the driver and had been chased by another motor vehicle,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She said she had a lot to drink the previous night.”

Sgt Caldwell said Neal was swaying and had bloodshot eyes.

When told she would be breath-tested, Neal asked the officer: “Can I decline”.

Neal told police she drank two 700ml bottles of wine between 7am and 9pm the day before, and another full bottle earlier that day before driving to the supermarket.

Defence lawyer Siobhan French said Neal had since completed the QTOC traffic offender’s program and was doing psychological counselling.

The Scottish-born woman was going through a marriage break-up around the time of offending, her lawyer said.

“She is horrified by what she has done, and is very grateful no one was hurt,” Ms French said.

“She was honest with the police regarding the amount of alcohol she consumed.”

Neal had been off the road since the day of the offence.

“Your alcohol reading was extraordinarily high as you well know,” Magistrate Donna MacCallum said.

“I note that in 2013 you had a high alcohol reading similar to this.

“That gives me some concern. It is very difficult to know what to do with you.

“You were fortunate that no one was killed or seriously injured as a consequence of your driving.”

Ms MacCallum told Neal it was clear that she has a serious problem with alcohol and that this needed to be addressed quickly.

“It was a seriously stupid thing to do. There is no other way to describe it,” Ms MacCallum said.

Neal was sentenced to an 18-month supervised probation order that will include counselling.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.