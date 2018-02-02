Bloody train brawl that ended with a hug

AN all out punch-up between two passengers on a Sydney train ended with the pair giving each other a hug.

It's not clear what started the fight which a fellow passenger filmed and posted to Facebook.

In it a man in a blue singlet and cap begins to row with a bespectacled office worker.

Round one: The passengers go hard at it. Picture: Facebook

The younger man tells the other to get back to his carriage, calling him a junkie.

'Let's go. I'm gonna smash you, brother,' the man in the cap shouts, with the younger man replying: 'Mate you've got no chance.'

The office worker then leaps at the other man, and the pair engage in a bloody brawl across the carriage seats.

The men fall into another seat as fight continues. Picture: Facebook

Someone is heard saying:"Call the police" and the men continue to scrap and grapple with another passenger saying "I've got it all on camera mate".

As the pair square off, the younger man says: 'Look you had a crack at me first. This is not how I intended my night to go... I'm trying to get home, I have work in the morning,' the younger man said.

He then says: "If you don't mean it, I don't mean it" and the men hug each other to a chorus of "Awws" from fellow passengers.

Square off... The men begin to row. Picture: Facebook

Friends... The men give each other a hug. Picture: Facebook

Man in cap fights back. Picture: Facebook