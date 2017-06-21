23°
Bloody legends save lives

Andrew Korner
| 21st Jun 2017 5:00 AM
GIVING LIFE: Ipswich Blood Donor Centre enrolled nurses Kari Potter (left) and Alina Lane (2nd right) and long time donors Graham Field of Fernvale and Shirley Kruse of Churchill.
GIVING LIFE: Ipswich Blood Donor Centre enrolled nurses Kari Potter (left) and Alina Lane (2nd right) and long time donors Graham Field of Fernvale and Shirley Kruse of Churchill. David Nielsen

CHURCHILL woman Shirley Kruse has become so committed to the cause of saving lives through blood donations that she even does it while on holidays.

Since first giving blood about 40 years ago when her late mother was diagnosed with cancer, Ms Kruse has donated either blood or plasma a staggering 274 times.

Travelling on an interstate holiday also proves no barrier for Ms Kruse, who recently donated blood three times during a break in Tasmania.

Along with Fernvale man Graham Field, who has also passed the 250-donation mark, Ms Kruse was officially recognised by the Red Cross Blood Service as part of National Blood Donor Week.

Ms Kruse and Mr Field are just two of the nearly half a million Australians who donate blood each year, including 55 who choose to do so at the Red Cross Ipswich Blood Donor Centre.

"Mum had cancer and she needed a blood transfusion,” Ms Kruse said.

"Mum eventually died aged 48, but the blood transfusions added five years to her life. After that I thought, 'ah well', and just kept doing it for all these years.

"I donate every two weeks and just give plasma most of the time these days. The machine separates your blood and plasma and then gives you your blood back.

"The thought that my plasma can help people makes me feel good.”

National Blood Donor Week gave the Australian Red Cross Blood Service the chance to say a special thank you to all the "bloody legends” whose generous donations support the one-in-three Australians who will need donated blood in their lifetime.

It's also a time when the Blood Service calls for more people to become blood donors.

Blood Service spokesperson Sandee Thompson said she hoped Miss Kruse's efforts would inspire more Ipswich people to give blood.

"Winter is a traditionally tough time for the blood service because many regular donors aren't able to donate due to cold and flu symptoms,” she said.

For those who suffer from anxiety when it comes to needles, Ms Kruse urged them to be brave and simply, "give it a go”.

"The first time I ever donated, I fainted,” she said.

"These days I don't even feel the needle going in.”

To donate blood. phone 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  blood donations national blood donor week red cross blood service

