Cruise horror: ‘It was a bloodbath’

PASSENGERS have said they were "scared for their safety" after violence erupted on board their 10-day cruise in the South Pacific.

There have been disturbing reports of violent clashes between two groups of passengers on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship, which is due to return to Melbourne on Saturday.

About 30 people were reportedly involved in the violent brawls.

One passenger said violence broke out on several occasions and threats were made to stab and throw people overboard during the "cruise from hell".

"We are so scared after witnessing a traumatic experience with yet again the same offenders. It was a bloodbath," the passenger told Nine News.

This photo appears to show a passenger on the Carnival Legend being treated for a cut to the head. Picture: 3AW

"We will not be leaving our cabins and are truly scared for our safety and what could happen in the next 24 hours."

David Barkho told 3AW he got a 1am call from his son George, 20, who was a passenger on board, saying he had been injured and needed help.

"He said, 'Please Dad, please, call the Federal Police'," Mr Barkho said.

"I could hear a lot of screaming, crying in the background."

Mr Barkho said George had seen "a lot of people bleeding, a lot of people down on the ground".

A photo supplied to the radio station shows George being treated for an apparent cut on his head.

One of the people allegedly involved in the violence on the Carnival Legend. Picture: Nine News

Mr Barkho also claimed security staff deleted images of the violence from George's phone.

In a statement to news.com.au, the ship's operator Carnival Cruise Line said staff had taken action against a small number of "disruptive guests".

"Safety is the number one priority for Carnival Cruise Line, we take a zero tolerance approach to excessive behaviour that affects other guests and we have acted accordingly on Carnival Legend," a spokesman said.

"The ship's highly trained security staff have taken strong action in relation to a small group of disruptive guests who have been involved in altercations on board.

"The ship's security team is applying our zero tolerance policy in the interests of the safety and comfort of other guests.

"Carnival Legend is currently on a 10-day South Pacific cruise scheduled to be completed in Melbourne tomorrow where the ship is currently homeported."

The Carnival Legend cruise ship is due to return to Melbourne’s Station Pier on Saturday morning.

The incident on the Carnival Legend comes days after a group of Australian men were kicked off a P&O cruise ship, which was forced to return to Sydney after an out-of-control bucks party on board.

Police met the Pacific Explorer vessel at Bradleys Head on the north shore of Sydney Harbour on Sunday and removed six men and a Russian woman after a fight took place on the ship that morning.

Speaking to Nine News, one of the men involved in the brawl said it was "one hell of a bucks party, that's it".