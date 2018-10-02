Menu
Crime

Blood splatter helps police crack 20-year-old cold case

Ross Irby
by
2nd Oct 2018 5:24 PM
A BLOOD splatter left at the scene of a crime committed 20 years ago has helped police crack a cold case.

The burglar admitted to the burglary this week, despite claiming he could not remember it.

Dwayne Owen Street, 46, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling to steal at Loganlea on September 14, 1999.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard televisions, jewellery and money were stolen.

Police found blood left on the inside trim of the broken window, but it wasn't matched up to the offender until years later.

Street was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond.

