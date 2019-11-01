Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Already in jail for other crimes, Lloyd Clissold appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to answer the fresh charges.
Already in jail for other crimes, Lloyd Clissold appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to answer the fresh charges. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Blood match puts break-in crook behind bars

Ross Irby
by
31st Oct 2019 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLOOD left behind at the scene of a home break-in led police to one of the offenders, an Ipswich court has heard.

Already in jail for other crimes, Lloyd Clissold appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to answer the fresh charges.

Lloyd William Clissold, 43, pleaded guilty to entering premises at Silkstone between July 24 and July 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said palings, a power box, and flooring was damaged during the break-in.

The owner reported copper wire worth $150 was stolen.

Sgt Dick said a blood swab found under the damaged floorboards was analysed and matched to Clissold. The house was unoccupied at the time of the break-in.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said Clissold was spoken to at the police watch house about the matter on September 6, when he was due in court to be sentenced on other charges following his arrest on August 8.

He was charged that afternoon.

Mr Fairclough said the break-in was unsophisticated and allegedly involved more than one person.

He said Clissold had been sentenced to jail in September for a knife offence.

The term was suspended for 18 months.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said he'd been sentenced on July 4 to nine months' jail with immediate parole for offences of entering premises but then went on to commit the Silkstone offence three weeks later.

She said he was dealt with in September for drugs and minor weapons offences, receiving a wholly suspended sentence.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Clissold to nine months' jail suspended for 18 months.

It meant he would have an additional five months hanging over his head on the conclusion of the previous jail sentence.

He remains in custody and will have to make any parole applications to the parole board.

courthouse crime ipswich court ipswich courthouse ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 600 cars stolen across Ipswich Police District

        premium_icon More than 600 cars stolen across Ipswich Police District

        News Redbank Plains revealed as one of Ipswich's worst suburbs for break-ins and car thefts.

        Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

        premium_icon Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

        News Jury finds Ipswich father guilty of horrifically raping his daughter

        Mum flogged daughter because she did not do her homework

        premium_icon Mum flogged daughter because she did not do her homework

        Crime A mother says she did not know it was bad to beat her child.

        $5b: How massive migration boost could benefit regional QLD

        premium_icon $5b: How massive migration boost could benefit regional QLD

        Politics How our region can shares in a $5b benefit with higher migration.