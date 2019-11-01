Blood match puts break-in crook behind bars

Already in jail for other crimes, Lloyd Clissold appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to answer the fresh charges.

BLOOD left behind at the scene of a home break-in led police to one of the offenders, an Ipswich court has heard.

Already in jail for other crimes, Lloyd Clissold appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to answer the fresh charges.

Lloyd William Clissold, 43, pleaded guilty to entering premises at Silkstone between July 24 and July 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said palings, a power box, and flooring was damaged during the break-in.

The owner reported copper wire worth $150 was stolen.

Sgt Dick said a blood swab found under the damaged floorboards was analysed and matched to Clissold. The house was unoccupied at the time of the break-in.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said Clissold was spoken to at the police watch house about the matter on September 6, when he was due in court to be sentenced on other charges following his arrest on August 8.

He was charged that afternoon.

Mr Fairclough said the break-in was unsophisticated and allegedly involved more than one person.

He said Clissold had been sentenced to jail in September for a knife offence.

The term was suspended for 18 months.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said he'd been sentenced on July 4 to nine months' jail with immediate parole for offences of entering premises but then went on to commit the Silkstone offence three weeks later.

She said he was dealt with in September for drugs and minor weapons offences, receiving a wholly suspended sentence.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Clissold to nine months' jail suspended for 18 months.

It meant he would have an additional five months hanging over his head on the conclusion of the previous jail sentence.

He remains in custody and will have to make any parole applications to the parole board.