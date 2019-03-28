Blood flows in cousin on cousin rent row

ANGER over his housemate not paying rent triggered a row between two house-sharing cousins.

It ended with the apparent late payer jabbing his cousin with a car key, causing a 4cm cut.

The assault landed Jay-Dee Richardson before an Ipswich District Court judge.

Jay-Dee Clayton Richardson, 35, pleaded guilty to a domestic violence offence of unlawful assault causing bodily harm at North Ipswich on September 3, 2017, when armed with an offensive instrument.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the cousins were living together and there was a dispute over Richardson owing rent.

His injured cousin told police Richardson "went full-on psycho, jumping up and down like a boxer" that morning.

Richardson then jabbed him with the car key he was holding at the time.

His cousin's rib area was injured, causing pain and loss of blood from an open 4cm wound.

Ms Thompson said Richardson later sent a text saying, "I've just finished bashing Mark".

Richardson told police he had texted at speed and meant to write, "I'd like to bash Mark".

Ms Thompson said a victim impact statement before the court showed the incident "has rattled the complainant".

She said it was an act of domestic violence against his cousin, a family member, committed at home where he ought to feel safe.

The Crown sought a supervised six-to-12-month Probation Order.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Richardson was born in Ipswich, worked as a tree lopper labourer, and the incident exposed him to a jail term.

"He attributes having an abusive father, his father used to flog him when growing up which may account for the way he handles issues, particularly anger," he said.

Richardson also instructed he was taking part in a men against violence program.

Richardson had stopped using ice after a drug problem several years ago.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the offence had been opportunistic as Richardson was holding the keys and had not gone to seek out a weapon.

He said Richardson allegedly owed his cousin $60 rent and became agitated.

"You were carrying keys, and were heard rattling your keys in the kitchen," he said.

"You got in his face and jabbed the key into his left rib cage."

"The weapon was a key you opportunistically held in your hand."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the wound was relatively minor and his cousin had a tetanus injection.

He noted that Richardson was taking steps to address his anger issues.

Richardson was sentenced to nine months' jail, immediately suspended for 15 months.