Teen struck by truck ‘fleeing stolen car’
A teenager was struck by a small truck on Bermuda Street in Broadbeach Waters after allegedly running from a stolen vehicle.
The man allegedly hit a parked car on Andrew St before he got out and fled the scene on foot.
It is understood the car was stolen from Robina overnight.
It appeared a member of public attempted to chase the teen who was hit by a passing truck on the corner of Andrew St and Bermuda avenue and is now being treated in GC university hospital in a stable condition.
An eyewitness said they saw the man's vehicle hit a parked car about noon on Wednesday before the driver left the vehicle and ran onto the road.
"There was blood everywhere," the eyewitness said.
It's believed at least 10 police and unmarked cars were at the scene.
A QAS spokesperson confirmed there were four ambulance crews on the scene including one that arrived immediately.
