Blood donation rally success

Springfield Malayalee Association Secretary, Jack Varghese, donating blood along with 99 other people Springfield residents.

SPRINGFIELD residents are a caring lot, proving yet again their community spirit by donating blood in drones over the weekend.

Run by the Springfield Malayalee Association (SMA) a blood donation bus was set up outside Bunnings Springfield to promote the importance of blood donation for all Australians.

Springfield Malayalee Association had 100 people donate blood at their blood donation pop-up event.

SMA Secretary, Jack Varghese said the group, a collective of health professionals, was very happy with the amount of support shown by the Springfield community and looked forward to their next event happening this Saturday.

"It was great success, nearly 100 people turned up,” Mr Varghese said.

"I was the first one to lead the blood donations and to be a good example.

"The Vishu/Easter program will feature patients suffering from various blood diseases, so people can hear their stories at the event.”

SMA will hold its Vishu/Easter 2017 Inauguration event this Saturday from 4pm at the Latter Day Saints Church Hall, 82 Leon Capra Drive, Augustine Heights.