Blake Murray savours his moment on the podium at the World Mulimpia titles in South Korea.
eXtra

Blonde-haired Ipswich teenager a hit with Koreans

David Lems
by
22nd Jul 2019 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMPRESSING in the competitive arena is one thing. Attracting attention as a handsome Ipswich teenager is another.

World champion Blake Murray experienced that first hand on his latest trip to South Korea.

Apart from being in the spotlight for his two World Mulimpia victories, Blake was a popular figure with the young female Koreans.

Why? Due to his blonde hair.

Blake, 14, was bombarded with requests for selfies wherever he went.

However, dad Derek said he didn't seem to mind being at his second world championships.

"Blake, being a bit older, he wasn't quite so shy,'' Derek said.

"He was a little more open with the competitors and just being around others in his age group, he got a chance to really socialise a bit and take on board the friendships that he had made.''

Away from competition, the Ipswich father and son team got to enjoy some sightseeing around mountain caves and an ancient village.

Before returning home, Blake was invited to do a four-hour taekwondo training session at a Doboksori Dojang with Master Jeong and Master Jun Lee, the Korean Hanmadang champion.

Ipswich Queensland Times

