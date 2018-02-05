Cheeky way bloke travels for free

Anthony Botta uses Tinder to match with girls who can put him up during his travels. Picture: @zebotta

Anthony Botta uses Tinder to match with girls who can put him up during his travels. Picture: @zebotta

WE'RE all after a bargain when it comes to holidays - but how about totally free accommodation?

If that's what you're after, you could take a leaf out of Anthony Botta's book.

The Belgian traveller, 25, has been using Tinder Plus to score free board on his travels around Europe - and meet women along the way, The Sun reports.

The feature lets users line up dates in other cities before they even get there.

It's not just a free roof over the head either - Anthony admits he "can't deny" that he has sex with his matches.

"I [am] hosted only by ladies I matched on Tinder. Sometimes for the best, sometimes for the worst," he told the UK's Metro.

"I have ladies telling me "no, I live with my parents', "no, I live with my boyfriend" … but what the f**k are you doing on Tinder if you live with your boyfriend?

"The ladies, at the end, just need to host me. They don't need to be like supermodels, but a couple of times I couldn't find a host, so I just thought I'll match everyone."

Anthony's Instagram page is chock full of the women he meets on his travels - often with his hosts putting him up.

So far his budget mode of travelling has taken him to eight countries and 20 cities, including Rome, Ibiza, Cologne and Krakow.

He's had 3000 matches on Tinder, and 21 hosts to date.

He even christens his Instagram posts with his own hashtag: #TheZebottaLife.

On one post he writes: "Travelling around Europe using only Tinder is something that has never been done before. No hostel. No Airbnb. Only. T I N D E R."

In another post he writes "F**k your 9 to 5".

In an older post, he admits he's "ruthless" in his pursuit of Tinder dates, and even told one girl that he rates her a "3/10" looks-wise.

Not surprisingly, Anthony is proving to be controversial among his followers and has been getting plenty of love and hate from members of the public.

One Instagram user wrote: "Don't judge other women's apartments who open their home to you, when you are the random, loser, stranger off the internet who can't afford $20 for a f***ing hostel."

But another said: "You are my hero."

He says that he now wishes to go further afield and travel to New Zealand - where he reckons he may have more success.

"The ladies look way more open [in New Zealand] than in Europe," he told Newshub.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.